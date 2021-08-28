Cancel
Santa Rosa, NM

Here’s the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa Saturday

Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
 7 days ago
(SANTA ROSA, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Rosa area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 108 Coronado Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.22 at Phillips 66 at 3630 Historic Route 66, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

108 Coronado Dr, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.09
$3.39
$--
card
card$--
$3.19
$--
$--

Valero

1485 Will Rogers Dr, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.39

Love's Travel Stop

1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.44
card
card$3.03
$--
$3.63
$3.92

TA Travel Center

2634 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.41
$3.91
$3.43

Pilot

2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.06
$3.51
$3.87
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Santa Rosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

