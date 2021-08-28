Here’s the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa Saturday

(SANTA ROSA, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Rosa area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 108 Coronado Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.22 at Phillips 66 at 3630 Historic Route 66, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 108 Coronado Dr, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ -- $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Valero 1485 Will Rogers Dr, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.92

TA Travel Center 2634 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.91 $ 3.43

Pilot 2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.51 $ 3.87 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.