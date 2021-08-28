Crane gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CRANE, TX) According to Crane gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 910 S Gaston St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 1401 S Gaston St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 910 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Alon 901 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.17

Stripes 423 N Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.25 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.