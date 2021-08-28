Crane gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CRANE, TX) According to Crane gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 910 S Gaston St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 1401 S Gaston St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.25
$3.54
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
