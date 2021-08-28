Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valentine, NE

Valentine gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bfkPz6P00

(VALENTINE, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Valentine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Valentine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

112 E Hwy 20, Valentine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Phillips 66

101 W Us-20, Valentine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

203 E Us-20, Valentine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
10
Followers
204
Post
782
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy