Valentine gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(VALENTINE, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Valentine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Valentine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 112 E Hwy 20, Valentine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Phillips 66 101 W Us-20, Valentine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 203 E Us-20, Valentine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.