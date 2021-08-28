Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Joe Lycett says anxiety nearly made him throw up over Lorraine Kelly on live TV

By Adam White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYoFG_0bfkPxKx00

Joe Lycett has said that his struggle with anxiety meant he nearly threw up over Lorraine Kelly on live TV.

The comedian revealed that a long battle with stage fright has evolved into attacks of anxiety in recent years. One particular episode led him to become convinced that he was about to douse one of the country’s best-loved presenters in his breakfast.

“I’ve had stage-fright my entire career, but I enjoy nerves,” Lycett told The Guardian . “They’re a source of potential energy. But in recent years, I’ve also been having anxiety attacks. The last one was on Lorraine Kelly’s show. My throat closed up and I felt like I was going to vomit.”

He continued: “Ten seconds before we went on-air, I convinced myself: ‘I’m going to be sick on live telly. Lorraine’s going to get a faceful of Bran Flakes.’ But when we went live, I suddenly became totally serene.”

Lycett hit the headlines earlier this month when he appeared to storm off a Channel 4 chat show .

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch , Lycett boasted that he had given up single-use white plastic as it was harder to recycle. However, presenter Steph McGovern then confronted Lycett with evidence that he had recently drunk a bottle of Yop, which is made from single-use white plastic.

Lycett then removed his microphone and stormed off the set.

It was later revealed that the walk-out was planned to raise awareness of the issue, with Yop pledging to change their bottles moving forward as a result.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
Steph Mcgovern
Person
Joe Lycett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Anxiety#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lorraine Kelly confirms TV return - and it’s sooner than you might think!

Lorraine Kelly has confirmed that she will be back from her summer break to resume hosting Lorraine - and we can’t wait to see her back on the show!. The TV personality confirmed that she will be back from Wednesday 1 September, after the likes of Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh took over the chat show during her absence.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lorraine Kelly brands Harry and Meghan Lifetime film ‘hideous’: ‘As if their life’s not insane enough!’

Lorraine Kelly has branded the Lifetime film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal life “hideous”.Released in the US on 6 September, Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.Hosting Lorraine on Thursday (2 September), Kelly and correspondent Ross King discussed the trailer, which was first released in July.Unable to hide her disdain for the project, Kelly said while biting her lip: “Oh god love them, that looks hideous.”Laughing with King, she continued:...
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Joe Lycett: ‘I’m being ghosted by Peppa Pig’

Anger is a funny emotion. That’s how I accidentally got my consumer show. In my stand-up set, I’d read out my complaint letters. My genuine fury about minor injustices got laughs. It grew from there. Basically, a parking fine in York ended up making me loads of cash. It’s paid for itself many times over.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Oti Mabuse's smouldering selfie sends fans into overdrive

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse uploaded a jaw-dropping selfie on Saturday - and fans have already hailed this her best look yet!. The dancing professional smouldered for the camera, showing off her cropped orange hairdo and dramatic makeup look with false eyelashes, orange eyeshadow and perfectly contoured cheeks. Oti...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla wows in statement dress as she makes surprise new appearance

Fiona Ward The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant in a blue, statement dress as she stepped out to support husband Prince Charles' 'Brilliant Breakfast' initiative - see her royal outfit. The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever on Friday as she hosted an engagement in order to meet young...

Comments / 0

Community Policy