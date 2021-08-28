Where's the cheapest gas in Beaver?
(BEAVER, UT) According to Beaver gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 215 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1528 S 450 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.96
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.96
$4.09
$4.29
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0