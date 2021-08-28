Where's the cheapest gas in Beaver?

(BEAVER, UT) According to Beaver gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 215 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1528 S 450 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 215 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Sinclair 1035 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1434 N 300 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Eagles Landing 1401 S Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.