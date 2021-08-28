Cancel
Burney, CA

Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Burney

Burney Times
 7 days ago
(BURNEY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Burney area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 37300 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pit River Gas & Mini Mart

20258 Tamarack Ave, Burney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.26
$4.19

Shell

37047 Main St, Burney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.27

Speedway Express

37303 Main St, Burney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burney Times

Burney, CA
With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

