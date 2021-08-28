Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Burney

(BURNEY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Burney area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 37300 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pit River Gas & Mini Mart 20258 Tamarack Ave, Burney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.26 $ 4.19

Shell 37047 Main St, Burney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.27

Speedway Express 37303 Main St, Burney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.