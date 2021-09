Crypto predictions are on the rise with the recent bull run that saw the price of bitcoin surge past $50,000 again. Now, Market analyst Mike McGlone lays out the path of Bitcoin and Ethereum hitting new highs that would see them both at least go up 100% from their current price points. In the most recent release of the Bloomberg Indices Outlook Crypto, McGlone puts bitcoin on course for $100,000 and Ethereum at $5,000.