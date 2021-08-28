This is the cheapest gas in Lutcher right now
(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 3415 La-3125. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1779 La-3125, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lutcher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.29
$3.39
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.04
$3.24
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.29
$2.88
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
