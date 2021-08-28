Cancel
Lutcher, LA

This is the cheapest gas in Lutcher right now

Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 7 days ago
(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 3415 La-3125. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1779 La-3125, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lutcher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

3415 La-3125, Paulina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.89

Valero

129 S Airline Ave, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.29
$3.39
$2.74

Valero

106 W Main St, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.89

Taylor Express

964 La-3125, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.04
$3.24
$2.95

MoniCarlo Fuel Stop

5353 W Airline Hwy, Garyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.29
$2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher, LA
With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

