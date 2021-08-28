This is the cheapest gas in Lutcher right now

(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 3415 La-3125. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1779 La-3125, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lutcher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 3415 La-3125, Paulina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 129 S Airline Ave, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.74

Valero 106 W Main St, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Taylor Express 964 La-3125, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

MoniCarlo Fuel Stop 5353 W Airline Hwy, Garyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.