Here’s the cheapest gas in Granby Saturday

(GRANBY, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Granby, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

Conoco at 511 E Agate Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 945 W Agate Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.76.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 511 E Agate Ave, Granby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 4.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.