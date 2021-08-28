Here’s the cheapest gas in Granby Saturday
(GRANBY, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Granby, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
Conoco at 511 E Agate Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 945 W Agate Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.76.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.67 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.84
$4.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
