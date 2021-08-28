Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wyalusing
(WYALUSING, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wyalusing area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 11346 Us-6. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Dandy Mini Mart at 223 State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wyalusing area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.21 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
