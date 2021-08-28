Lordsburg gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LORDSBURG, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Lordsburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon.
Circle K at 1316 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 1050 E Motel Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lordsburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.44
$3.74
$3.49
|card
card$2.94
$3.44
$3.74
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.44
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
