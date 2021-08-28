Lordsburg gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LORDSBURG, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Lordsburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon.

Circle K at 1316 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 1050 E Motel Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lordsburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1316 Main St, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.49 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.43

Love's Travel Stop 900 W Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.