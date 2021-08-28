Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ozona
(OZONA, TX) According to Ozona gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 1206 Ave E. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.07 at Valero at 504 E 14Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ozona area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.50
$3.80
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.50
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
