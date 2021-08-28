Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ozona

(OZONA, TX) According to Ozona gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 1206 Ave E. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.07 at Valero at 504 E 14Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ozona area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 1206 Ave E, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.23

Sunoco 1101 Sheffield Rd, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.