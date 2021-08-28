This is the cheapest gas in Karnes City right now
(KARNES CITY, TX) According to Karnes City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 110 E Calvert Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.35
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.37
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.40
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
