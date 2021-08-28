This is the cheapest gas in Karnes City right now

(KARNES CITY, TX) According to Karnes City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 110 E Calvert Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B 105 N Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Murphy USA 125 Business Park Blvd, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.35 $ 2.87

Valero 102 S Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 2.89

Valero 1905 S Us-181, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 2.90

Exxon 2948 S Us-181, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.