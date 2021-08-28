Cancel
Karnes City, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Karnes City right now

Posted by 
Karnes City Today
 7 days ago
(KARNES CITY, TX) According to Karnes City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 110 E Calvert Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B

105 N Sunset Strip St, Kenedy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.77

Murphy USA

125 Business Park Blvd, Kenedy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Shell

719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.35
$2.87

Valero

102 S Sunset Strip St, Kenedy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.37
$2.89

Valero

1905 S Us-181, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.40
$2.90

Exxon

2948 S Us-181, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Karnes City Today

Karnes City, TX
ABOUT

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Karnes City, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
