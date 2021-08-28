Boardman gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BOARDMAN, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Boardman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 100 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 101 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 100 N Main St, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.73 card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.