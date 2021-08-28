Sex Trafficking in Texas: How to Fight Back

Citizens, and the state and local officials they elect, can and should act against sex traffickers and their enablers while also helping the victims and those who rescue them. In June, Texas Scorecard interviewed Pastor Heather Schott of The Justice Reform, a nonprofit organization in Fort Worth against sex trafficking. In Part 1 of this series, Schott discussed how widespread the horrific practice is in the Lone Star State and how it targets men, women, and children. In Part 2, she shared the pain of those enslaved, and in Part 3, she expressed victims’ need for a safe place to find refuge.