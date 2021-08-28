Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Sex Trafficking in Texas: How to Fight Back

By Robert Montoya
texasscorecard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizens, and the state and local officials they elect, can and should act against sex traffickers and their enablers while also helping the victims and those who rescue them. In June, Texas Scorecard interviewed Pastor Heather Schott of The Justice Reform, a nonprofit organization in Fort Worth against sex trafficking. In Part 1 of this series, Schott discussed how widespread the horrific practice is in the Lone Star State and how it targets men, women, and children. In Part 2, she shared the pain of those enslaved, and in Part 3, she expressed victims’ need for a safe place to find refuge.

texasscorecard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Texas Attorney General#Trafficked#Citizens#Texas Scorecard#The Justice Reform#The Texas Legislature#Tjr#Justice Residences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy