Save $0.23 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, KS) According to Hillsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Dollar General at 605 Orchard Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Jost Service at 111 W D , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dollar General 605 Orchard Dr, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 314 N Ash St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Epps Farm Service 600 Western Heights, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.