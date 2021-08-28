Gas savings: The cheapest station in Candor

(CANDOR, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Candor, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 125 Montgomery Crossing was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 103 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 125 Montgomery Crossing, Biscoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 801 Nc-211 E, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.53 card card $ 2.88 $ 3.33 $ 3.77 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.