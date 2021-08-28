Cancel
Rolling Stones Remember Charlie Watts With Video Tribute to Drummer

By Daniel Kreps
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones remembered Charlie Watts with a video tribute posted on Twitter Friday following the death of their legendary drummer earlier in the week. Mick Jagger’s Twitter also shared the two-minute video Saturday, soundtracked by the Rolling Stones’ “If You Can’t Rock Me” and featuring archival footage of Watts onstage, in the studio and on the band’s music video shoots. The video serves a celebration of Watts’ tenure in the Stones.

Musicsocietyofrock.com

5 Hated Classic Rock Songs From Great Bands

Even the greatest classic rock bands don’t have a perfect catalogue. Especially when they experimented with their music, there was always the risk of something not working out. And let’s just say, these songs disappointed their fans. 5. Tai’ Shan – Rush. Rush have some pretty weird songs in their...
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Great Moments in TV Music History: The Rolling Stones – The T.A.M.I. Show

Great Moments in TV Music History: The Rolling Stones – The T.A.M.I. Show. It may or not have been on December 29, 1964, when my brother and I first saw The T.A.M.I. Show on its original airing. T.A.M.I. stood for either “Teenage Awards Music International” or “Teen Age Music International,” both of which were used in promotions. The music for this show was filmed over two days at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium October 28 & 29, 1964.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Producer-Engineer Bill Price: Memories Of A Studio Maestro

Few studio specialists had a more wide-ranging resumé than Bill Price, whose career stretched over fully 50 years and embraced blues, pop, classic rock, new wave and more besides. Among those to benefit from his experience were John Mayall, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Elton John, the Sex Pistols, Pete Townshend, and countless others. He was also a trusted ally of the late Sir George Martin, as one of the launch team of his AIR Studios facility.
Musictalesbuzz.com

What rock fans don’t want to admit

The recent death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts at the age of 80 is just the latest rude reminder of what all of us know in our bones but nonetheless choose to ignore most days: The classic rock era is nearly dead and buried — and so are its greatest icons.
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
Musicloudersound.com

David Bowie changed my life: the story of Earl Slick

When David Bowie hired Earl Slick as guitarist for 1974’s Diamond Dogs tour, expectations were high. While Bowie’s star was cresting, Slick cut an enigmatic figure and, although virtually unknown outside of the clubs of New York City, was to replace Mick Ronson, the ultimate exemplification of the glam guitarist. Most UK fans became aware of Slick’s existence only after carefully scrutinising the cover of David Live. So who was this Earl Slick, and how did he become ennobled with such a charismatic title?
Musicbestclassicbands.com

11 Classic Rock Driving Songs: Reader Favorites

Your bags are packed, the car is gassed up, and you’re ready to hit the road. Years ago, the founding editor of Guitar World offered us a list of 10 great rock driving songs. Over time, Best Classic Bands readers suggested some key omissions to his list. So on this new edition, we’re turning it up to 11… as in eleven classic rock greats to drive to.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Colin James releases new single, “Down On The Bottom”

Multi-award-winning, chart-topping, and multi-Platinum selling guitarist, Colin James is set to release his 20th studio album, Open Road on November 5, 2021, via Stony Plain Records. In advance of the release, he has unveiled a video for his single, “Down On The Bottom”, which you can check out below. Having...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Colin James to Release Landmark 20th Album, "Open Road"

From the rolling prairies of Saskatchewan to the Open Road of a storied career, multi-award-winning, chart-topping, and multi-platinum-selling guitarist Colin James releases his 20th studio album on November 5th via Stony Plain Records. Open Road was mixed at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. Colin will support the new album, which is being released on both CD and vinyl LP formats, with substantial touring in Canada and the US, including a spot on the upcoming Big Blues Bender multi-day music extravaganza in Las Vegas in September.
MusicNME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Kiefer Sutherland

Dawn feat. Tony Orlando – ‘Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree’. “It was on the radio a lot. My mum hated it. She was very opposed to the Vietnam War and hated the connotations of that song.”. The first song I fell in love with. Elton John...
LifestylePosted by
Rolling Stone

New Bobblehead Release Commemorates Day Jimi Hendrix Set His Guitar on Fire

It’s been more than 54 years since Jimi Hendrix memorably set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival, and now, merch and collectibles brand, Kollectico is marking the occasion with the release of a new Jimi Hendrix bobblehead. The limited-edition Jimi Hendrix Live at Monterey bobblehead captures the moment the singer’s Fender Stratocaster went up in flames, after he had doused it in lighter fluid just seconds earlier. The 5.5-inch figurine captures realistic details too, with the bobblehead sporting a ruffled yellow shirt, black vest and bright red pants, exactly as Hendrix sported that day. The singer’s signature red...
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

