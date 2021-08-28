Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wilton
(WILTON, ME) According to Wilton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
Irving at 507 Wilton Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 227 Us-2 East, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.47
$3.82
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
