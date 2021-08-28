Cancel
Wilton, ME

Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wilton

Wilton News Alert
 7 days ago
(WILTON, ME) According to Wilton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

Irving at 507 Wilton Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 227 Us-2 East, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Irving

507 Wilton Rd, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.47
$3.82
$3.32

CITGO

380 Us-2 East, Wilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.14

CITGO

254 Wilton Rd, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wilton News Alert

With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

