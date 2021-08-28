Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wilton

(WILTON, ME) According to Wilton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

Irving at 507 Wilton Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 227 Us-2 East, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Irving 507 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.32

CITGO 380 Us-2 East, Wilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

CITGO 254 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.