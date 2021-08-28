Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Malad City

(MALAD CITY, ID) According to Malad City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 296 E 50 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Maverik at 296 E 50 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 296 E 50 S, Malad City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

KJ's Super Stores 226 50 N, Malad City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

Chevron 295 E 50 S, Malad City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.