Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Malad City
(MALAD CITY, ID) According to Malad City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 296 E 50 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Maverik at 296 E 50 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.00
$4.15
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0