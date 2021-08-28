Lupita Nyong'o Shares a Moving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Anniversary of His Death
Lupita Nyong'o is remembering her friend and costar, Chadwick Boseman, on the anniversary of his death. On Aug. 28, which marked one year since the Black Panther actor died from colon cancer at age 43, Lupita posted a heartfelt tribute on social media. Alongside a photo of the two sharing a laugh in a hallway while doing press for their Marvel film in 2018, the actress captioned the post, "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do . . . One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."www.popsugar.com
