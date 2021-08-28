Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How the Life of El Salvador’s People Could Change Following Bitcoin Legalization in 10 days (Opinion)

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador is set to make history in less than two weeks when it legally adopts Bitcoin. How could the life of locals change in the following weeks, months, and years?. El Salvador will, in ten days, adopt Bitcoin as an official currency. It’s making massive investments in projects to develop end-user products to hold and spend bitcoin. The opportunities of this venture are enormous, though some warn there are risks.

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Acevedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#U S Currency#Btc#The Wall Street Journal#El Salvadorian#U S Congress#The Federal Reserve#Lambos#Middle Eastern#European#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Businessambcrypto.com

El Salvador: Calls to repeal Bitcoin law grow stronger as D-day nears

El Salvador is all set to officially introduce Bitcoin as legal tender next week. And yet, it still seems that not everyone in the country is on board with the plan. In fact, a new study has found that 70% of El Salvadorians are opposed to the Bitcoin law that will go into effect on 7 September.
Advocacycoingeek.com

El Salvador residents in fresh protests against BTC imposition

When President Nayib Bukele declared to the world that he was making BTC legal tender, he expected to be hailed as a visionary, and he was. What he didn’t foresee was that the people he was forcing BTC on didn’t want it and would fight against the imposition. Now, fresh protests have broken out as Salvadorians say no to BTC, one week before the controversial Bitcoin Law takes effect.
WorldNEWSBTC

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly Green Lights The $150 Million Bitcoin Trust

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador has issued legislation on the approval of a $150 million Bitcoin Trust. In addition, they passed legislation supporting crypto services and infrastructure development across the entire country. They passed the bill on August 31, and 64 officials voted in support, while 14 opposed the...
Businesscryptopotato.com

Ahead of the Bitcoin Law: El Salvador Votes in Favor of $150M BTC Trust

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly redirected a $500 million economic recovery loan to create a $150M Bitcoin Trust. The government of El Salvador voted in favor of creating a $150 million Bitcoin Trust. Its role: to convert BTC to USD so the local population can balance their cryptocurrency exposure. The initiative comes less than a week before the Latin American country starts using bitcoin as legal tender.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

A pair of high-ranking officials in El Salvador’s ruling party, Nuevas Ideas, took aim at critics who stand in opposition to the country’s forthcoming Bitcoin legal tender law on Tuesday. In what appears to be one of the first public pushes to counter critics by the administration, the deputy of...
Politicscodelist.biz

El Salvador: Trust Fund Supports Bitcoin Law

To support the new Bitcoin law, the El Salvador legislature has decided to create a $ 150 million fund. The money came from the reallocation of a loan that was intended to stimulate the economy. On September 7th, a law came into force in Central American El Salvador that raised...
Politicsdailyhodl.com

El Salvador Lawmakers Endorse $150,000,000 Bitcoin Trust

El Salvador’s legislative assembly has approved a large trust one week before Bitcoin (BTC) becomes legal tender. The allocated $150 million will – among other things – help facilitate exchange with the US dollar, which is the nation’s other official currency. To finance the trust, $500 million will be redirected...
Societydecrypt.co

New Round of Protests Against President Bukele's Bitcoin Law in El Salvador

Salvadorans have taken to the streets in protest against the country’s acceptance of Bitcoin as legal tender, which will take place on September 7, 2021. “No al lavado de dinero corrupto,” signs read during a protest in San Salvador last Friday—which means “no to laundering corrupt money.”. This is not...
Marketsinvezz.com

El Salvador’s retirees protest as Bitcoin adoption day approaches

As El Salvador’s day of Bitcoin adoption approaches, the country’s retirees and veterans turned to protesting. Apparently, they believed that the government will start paying their pensions in BTC, rather than USD. The president reassured them several times, noting that nobody will take the USD away. El Salvador shook the...
Economycryptonews.com

El Salvador: Government Supporters Dismiss Bitcoin ‘Protests’

With just days to go until bitcoin (BTC) becomes legal tender in El Salvador, resistance to crypto adoption is continuing – while pro-BTC advocates are dismissing opposition to adoption and looking forward to the dawn of a new financial paradigm. Reuters (via Yahoo) aired images of street protests attended by...
Worldbitcoinmagazine.com

Panama Could Benefit From Bitcoin Adoption Like El Salvador

A few brave people in Panama are pushing to move a cryptocurrency bill forward as they work to overcome fear and uncertainty from the majority in Congress and the general population. On June 8, 2021, Satoshi Nakamoto smiled as wide as the horizon that can be seen from the west...
Societyinvesting.com

Anti-Bitcoin protesters flood the streets of El Salvador

Annoyance and fear have trailed El Salvador’s upcoming Bitcoin Law as some citizens take to the street to protest against the decision. The law is slated to fully take effect from September 7. Consequently, all economic agents in the country are expected to accept Bitcoin along with the dollar as a means of payment.
Technologybitcoinmagazine.com

K1, The First Bitcoin ATM Designed And Built In El Salvador

Edgar Borja, CEO of Kioskos K1, has created the first Bitcoin ATM designed and built in El Salvador. The K1 can act as a host for Bitcoin wallet platforms such as Strike. The machine is fully Strike payment enabled. The kiosk can accept payments in bills and send Bitcoin to...
Worldbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Adoption By El Salvador Will Change Central American Remittance

The reduction of the remittance cost seems to be the major reason for the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador. CABEI has recognized that remittances are a vital feature of El Salvador’s BTC adoption policy. Central American Countries May Adopt Bitcoin After El Salvador. Recently, it was reported that the...
Worldinvesting.com

El Salvador Prepares for Bitcoin Adoption—Installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs

© Reuters. El Salvador Prepares for Bitcoin Adoption—Installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs. El Salvador installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs ahead of Bitcoin adoption on September 7, 2021. 50 bank branches are also preparing to handle crypto transactions. This plan will work alongside the government’s cryptocurrency app, Chivo. El Salvador surprised the world...
Economycryptoslate.com

200 Bitcoin ATMs installed in El Salvador ahead of legal tender adoption

El Salvador began installing crypto ATMs as the country enters the last two weeks of preparation for the big day when Bitcoin (BTC) will claim its legal tender status. The Bitcoin Law, effectively ushered by President Nayib Bukele through parliament in June, will take effect on September 7. 200 Bitcoin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy