Gas savings: The cheapest station in Afton
(AFTON, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Afton area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon.
Maverik at 391 Washington was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1220 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy's list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
