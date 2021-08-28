Cancel
Afton, WY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Afton

Afton Daily
Afton Daily
 7 days ago
(AFTON, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Afton area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon.

Maverik at 391 Washington was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1220 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

391 Washington, Afton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Afton Daily

Afton Daily

Afton, WY
With Afton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

