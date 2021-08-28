Gas savings: The cheapest station in Afton

(AFTON, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Afton area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon.

Maverik at 391 Washington was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1220 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 391 Washington, Afton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.