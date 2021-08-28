Norton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NORTON, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Norton area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.92 at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 303 W Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.87 card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Alta Convenience 812 North State St., Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 2.94 $ 3.32 $ 2.94

Casey's 101 E Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.