Norton, KS

Norton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Norton News Flash
7 days ago
 7 days ago
(NORTON, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Norton area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.92 at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop

303 W Holme St, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.87
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.37
$--

Alta Convenience

812 North State St., Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$2.94
$3.32
$2.94

Casey's

101 E Holme St, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.42
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norton News Flash

Norton News Flash

With Norton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

