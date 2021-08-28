Norton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NORTON, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Norton area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.92 at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.87
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$2.94
$3.32
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.42
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
