This is the cheapest gas in Stroud right now

(STROUD, OK) According to Stroud gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dollar General at 1600 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 115 W Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dollar General 1600 Main St, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 Midway Turner Tpke, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 2.96 $ 3.17 $ 2.86 card card $ 2.75 $ 2.96 $ 3.17 $ 2.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.