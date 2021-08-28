Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Nora barrels towards southwest coast of Mexico

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Saturday of torrential rains and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora barreled toward Mexico’s coast.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.

The center of Nora is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday, the agency said. It is then expected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

According to the latest advisory by NHC, Nora was located about 180 miles (290 km) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph). (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey, Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City, and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warnings#Mexico#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Mexico City
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy