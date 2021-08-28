Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walsenburg
(WALSENBURG, CO) According to Walsenburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
TA Express at 455 Us-85-87 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 7-Eleven at 235 W 7Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.14
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
