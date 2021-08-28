Cancel
Burns, OR

Here’s the cheapest gas in Burns Saturday

Burns Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bfkOnZs00

(BURNS, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Burns area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1202 Oregon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.93.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

FuelGood

19 W Monroe St, Burns
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$--
$--
$3.79

Sinclair

103 Us-20 S, Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79

Ed's Fast Break

740 Us-20 S , Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burns, OR
