Where's the cheapest gas in Scottville?
(SCOTTVILLE, MI) According to Scottville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.
Wesco at 117 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 101 E State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.45
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
