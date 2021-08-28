Where's the cheapest gas in Scottville?

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) According to Scottville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

Wesco at 117 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 101 E State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Wesco 117 N Main St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ --

Admiral 130 W State St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

Meijer 3900 W Us 10, Ludington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.23

Murphy USA 4888 W Us-10, Ludington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.