Morganton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon
(MORGANTON, GA) According to Morganton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.18
$3.43
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99
|card
card$3.02
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
