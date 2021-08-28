Morganton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon

(MORGANTON, GA) According to Morganton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 445 Progress Circle, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.08

Conoco 4900 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

RaceWay 4581 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Exxon 5980 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ingles 5679 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 8200 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.02 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.