Where's the cheapest gas in Spicer?
(SPICER, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Spicer, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Hillcrest Truck Stop at 16451 Us-71 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 102 Ruth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
