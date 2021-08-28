Where's the cheapest gas in Spicer?

(SPICER, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Spicer, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Hillcrest Truck Stop at 16451 Us-71 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 102 Ruth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hillcrest Truck Stop 16451 Us-71, New London

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.