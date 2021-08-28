Yuma gas at $3.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(YUMA, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuma area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 801 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 801 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.29.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven 801 S Main St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 321 E 8Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Cenex 600 E 8Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.