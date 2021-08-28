Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, CO

Yuma gas at $3.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Yuma News Alert
Yuma News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsDe4_0bfkOWWP00

(YUMA, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuma area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 801 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 801 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.29.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven

801 S Main St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

321 E 8Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.34

Cenex

600 E 8Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Yuma News Alert

Yuma News Alert

Yuma, CO
23
Followers
205
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy