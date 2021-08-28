Cancel
Cherokee Village, AR

Save $0.19 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Cherokee Village

Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 7 days ago
(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cherokee Village area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 105 Us-62 W. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Valero at 500 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

105 Us-62 W, Ash Flat
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$3.09

CITGO

50 Us-62, Ash Flat
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.30
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

