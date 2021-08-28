Save up to $152.31 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Oroville
(OROVILLE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Oroville, you could be saving up to $152.31 per gallon on gas.
P & D at 33600 Us-97 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $155.9.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oroville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $29.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.06
$4.26
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.14
$4.33
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0