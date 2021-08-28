Save up to $152.31 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Oroville

(OROVILLE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Oroville, you could be saving up to $152.31 per gallon on gas.

P & D at 33600 Us-97 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $155.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oroville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $29.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

P & D 33600 Us-97, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Super Duper Foods 33607 Us-97, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Exxon 2208 Juniper St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.06 $ 4.26 $ 3.79

Gene's Native Smokes 5 Wards Rd, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Chevron 1501 Main St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.14 $ 4.33 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.