Milbank gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MILBANK, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Milbank area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 1508 Morningside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 103 W 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0