Here’s the cheapest gas in Ballinger Saturday

(BALLINGER, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Ballinger area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 417 Hutchins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Bagwell Fuels at 1201 Hutchins Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 417 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

The Rest Stop 620 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.