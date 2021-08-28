Linn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LINN, MO) According to Linn gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 501 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 501 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 501 E Main St, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Break Time 1300 E Main St , Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1763 Us-50 E, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1780 Hwy 50 East, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.