Linn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LINN, MO) According to Linn gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 501 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 501 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0