Manila gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(MANILA, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Manila area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gary's Food Mart at 330 Baltimore Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gary's Food Mart at 330 Baltimore Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gary's Food Mart 330 Baltimore Ave, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 281 W Ar-18 Bypass, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Circle N Market 680 Ar-77, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.