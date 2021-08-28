Cancel
O'neill, NE

Oneill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

O'Neill Bulletin
O'Neill Bulletin
 7 days ago
(ONEILL, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Oneill, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oneill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

202 E Douglas St, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.58
$3.19

Fox's Food Plaza

1002 E Douglas St, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

1005 E Highway 20, Oneill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

204 E Us-20, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

O'Neill Bulletin

O'Neill Bulletin

O'Neill, NE
ABOUT

With O'Neill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

