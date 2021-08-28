Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Galivants Ferry

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Galivants Ferry area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 135 W Us-501 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 135 W Us-501, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Galivants Ferry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 135 W Us-501, Galivants Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

41 Grocery 4135 Sc-41, Mullins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2841 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 2875 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.10

BP 2930 Highway 501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Speedway 2949 Us-501 East, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.