Galivants Ferry, SC

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Galivants Ferry

Galivants Ferry News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bfkODzq00

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Galivants Ferry area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 135 W Us-501 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 135 W Us-501, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Galivants Ferry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco

135 W Us-501, Galivants Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

41 Grocery

4135 Sc-41, Mullins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2841 Us-501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

2875 Us-501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.10

BP

2930 Highway 501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Speedway

2949 Us-501 East, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Galivants Ferry, SC
