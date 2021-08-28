Where's the cheapest gas in Sutton?

(SUTTON, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sutton area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Go Mart at 3157 State St. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at Go Mart at 3157 State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Go Mart 3157 State St, Gassaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.13 $ -- $ --

BP 2001 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.13 $ 3.36 $ --

Exxon 15 Woodward Dr, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ 3.45

Go Mart 2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.