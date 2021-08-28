Hinckley gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(HINCKLEY, MN) According to Hinckley gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 202 Cr-61 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 329 Fire Monument Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hinckley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
