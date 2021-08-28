Cancel
Scott City, KS

Scott City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

Scott City Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bfkNsi400

(SCOTT CITY, KS) According to Scott City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at E 5Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Casey's at 104 W 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex

E 5Th St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Scott City, KS
