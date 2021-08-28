Cancel
Corning, AR

Where's the cheapest gas in Corning?

Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 7 days ago
(CORNING, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Corning, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1509 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Farm Service at 3211 Us-67, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

1509 W Main St, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.38
$3.09

Valero

1000 Main St, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$--
$3.09

CITGO

105 N Missouri Ave, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

