Where's the cheapest gas in Corning?

(CORNING, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Corning, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1509 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Farm Service at 3211 Us-67, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 1509 W Main St, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.09

Valero 1000 Main St, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 105 N Missouri Ave, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.