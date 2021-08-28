Cotulla gas at $2.7 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(COTULLA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cotulla area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1203 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Valero at 202 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cotulla area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.05
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.75
$3.06
$3.38
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
