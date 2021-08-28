Cotulla gas at $2.7 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COTULLA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cotulla area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1203 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Valero at 202 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cotulla area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 1203 N Main St, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Sunoco 795 Ih-35, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Flying J 921 N Ih-35, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.06 $ 3.38 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.