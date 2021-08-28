Munising gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MUNISING, MI) According to Munising gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at E7889 M-28 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Munising area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.29 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0