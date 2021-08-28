Munising gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MUNISING, MI) According to Munising gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at E7889 M-28 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Munising area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco E7889 M-28, Christmas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.