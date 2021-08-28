Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinedale, WY

Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pinedale

Posted by 
Pinedale News Alert
Pinedale News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCsgZ_0bfkNgMa00

(PINEDALE, WY) According to Pinedale gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 212 E Pine St. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Shell at 1088 W Pine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66

212 E Pine St, Pinedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale, WY
13
Followers
225
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pinedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinedale, WY
Traffic
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Pinedale, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy