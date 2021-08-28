Here’s the cheapest gas in Marlette Saturday
(MARLETTE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Marlette, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Scott's Quik Stop at 5 N Vandyke Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marlette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.61
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0