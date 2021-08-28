Here’s the cheapest gas in Marlette Saturday

(MARLETTE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Marlette, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Scott's Quik Stop at 5 N Vandyke Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marlette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Scott's Quik Stop 5 N Vandyke Rd, Marlette Mi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Speedy Q 2998 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.61 $ --

Clark 2875 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.61 $ 3.14

Speedway 3269 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.