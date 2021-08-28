Russell gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.21 per gallon

(RUSSELL, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Russell area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Agco, Inc. at 913 N Fossil St . Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.18 at Westside Propane & Convenience at 616 W Wichita Ave , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Agco, Inc. 913 N Fossil St , Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Casey's 205 W Wichita Ave, Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

24/7 Travel Store 1415 S Fossil St, Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Cenex 1410 S Fossil St, Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.