This is the cheapest gas in Cozad right now

(COZAD, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Cozad, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 302 W Us-30. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Cenex at 302 W Us-30, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 302 W Us-30, Cozad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pump & Pantry 604 E Us-30, Cozad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 510 S Meridian Ave, Cozad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cenex 801 S Meridian Ave, Cozad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.